10th NASS: Betara Hopeful Of Tinubu’s Support For Speakership After Closed-door Meeting

The member representing Biu/Bayo/Shani and Kwaya Kusar Federal Constituency of Borno State in the 9th Assembly, Hon. Mukta Betara, is hopeful of emerging as the Speaker of the 10th House of Representatives after meeting with President-elect, Bola Tinubu.

Both politicians met behind closed-door on Tuesday in a meeting a top member of the Betara campaign told our correspondent was a fruitful meeting and the “president-elect is inclined to his speakership.”

That was after a statement made available by Betara’s Campaign Office on Wednesday said,

”Betara’s campaign and consultation with the president-elect is one out of many consultations he had embarked upon in the last three months ahead of the June inauguration.

“Betara who currently chairs the House of Representatives Appropriation Committee, had earlier exchanged warm pleasantries with the incoming Commander-in-Chief shortly after having some photo sessions,” the statement said.

It added that, “Betera’s consultation visit to the President-elect took place at his new official residence at the Defence House in Abuja, following the latter’s return from vacations and the Muslim lesser Hajj in Saudi Arabia.”

The member of the campaign said Tinubu welcomed the “incoming speaker warmly” while both politicians held a closed-door meeting.

Betara’s campaign has touted his capacity and desire to work with the president once the new administration comes alive as his x-factor, which has placed him ahead of other aspirants.

His camp believes the incoming president would be eager to work with Betara “because of his desire to change the country’s narrative and reposition the country.

“It’s only when there’s a forward thinking NASS with a forward thinking president that things can work,” a member of his campaign said.

Although he did not provide details of the meeting and if Tinubu endorsed his aspiration, he said “the mood was positive.”