10th NASS: Miriam Onuoha Steps Down For Abbas, Kalu

Honourable Miriam Onuoha, the Imo State lawmaker in the race for House of Representatives Speaker has stepped down for Tajudeen Abbas and Ifeanyi Kalu, the choices of the All Progressive Congress for the Speaker and Deputy Speaker positions

Onuoha was vying for the deputy speakership of the 10th Assembly.

The inauguration of the House holds today (Tuesday).

Onuoha was reelected for the second time in the February 25 elections.

She agreed to stepped down after long drawn negotiation and pleas from leaders if her oarty and the camps of Abbas and Kalu.

The opposition members-elect are in the majority in the lower House and the All Progressives Congress, APC, is doing all it can to ensure the party produces the Speaker.

It was gathered that negotiations for others still in the race are ongoing to ensure a consensus candidate is arrived at before the election is held.

Hon Onuoha in a short statement, said, her decision is in honour of the party’s decision.

The party had announced Abbas and Kalu as its preferred aspirants weeks ago.

Their announcement followed an endorsement from President Bola Tinubu.

Onuoha stated that, “In obedience to leadership and party directives, I wish to state that I have officially stepped down from the race to the Deputy Speakership position and in support of TAJUDEEN/KALU leadership. Hon Princess Miriam Onuoha.”