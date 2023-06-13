BREAKING: Former Akwa Ibom State Governor Akpabio Emerges Senate President

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Former Akwa Ibom State Governor, Godswill Akpabio has emerged the Senate President for the 10th Assembly.

Akpabio also served as Minister of Niger Delta Affairs in the administration of Muhammadu Buhari.

He defeated his closest challenger, Abdul-Azeez Yari, who was also a governor of Zamfara State.

Akpabio was preferred by President Bola Tinubu with Jibrin Barau, the lawmaker from Kano State as his deputy.

Yari rejected all pleas and negotiations to step down.

As the counting finished Akpabio supporters roared in jubilation.

He takes over from Ahmad Lawan.

Details later…