BREAKING: Former Akwa Ibom State Governor Akpabio Emerges Senate President

Nigeria Politics
By Isuma Mark
Senator Godswill Akpabio In The Inauguration of 10th Senate

Former Akwa Ibom State Governor, Godswill Akpabio has emerged the Senate President for the 10th Assembly.

Advertisement

Akpabio also served as Minister of Niger Delta Affairs in the administration of Muhammadu Buhari.

He defeated his closest challenger, Abdul-Azeez Yari, who was also a governor of Zamfara State.

Akpabio was preferred by President Bola Tinubu with Jibrin Barau, the lawmaker from Kano State as his deputy.

RELATED
Uncategorized

10th NASS: Miriam Onuoha Steps Down For Abbas, Kalu

Opinion & Interviews

How To Identify Fake News And Why You Must Reject It

Yari rejected all pleas and negotiations to step down.

As the counting finished Akpabio supporters roared in jubilation.

Advertisement

He takes over from Ahmad Lawan.

Details later…

Advertisement

Leave a comment

Advertisement