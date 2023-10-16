JUST IN: Police, DSS Besiege Ondo PDP Secretariat Ahead Of Anti-Akeredolu Protest

311 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Operatives of the Department of State Service (DSS) and Nigeria Police have besieged the Ondo State Secretariat of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ahead of a planned protest by youths of the party demanding to know the whereabouts of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu.

THE WHISTLER learnt that the operatives stormed the party’s secretariat with eight patrol vans and one Armored Personnel Carrier which were stationed in front of the secretariat where the youths intended to converge.

Advertisement

The armed security operatives arrived at the party secretariat at about 7 a.m., making it difficult for the protesters to converge.

Some members of the party who arrived at the secretariat kicked against the security presence, saying it was meant to intimidate them against proceeding with the protest.

The spokesperson of the Ondo PDP, Kennedy Peretei, accused the security operatives of being used to prevent the planned protest.

Detail shortly…