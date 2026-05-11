11 Killed As Vehicle Falls Off Ogun Bridge

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No fewer than 11 persons lost their lives in a fatal road crash at Eruku Bridge along the Abeokuta-Lagos route on Sunday night.

The crash, which involved a lone vehicle, occurred on May 10, 2026, according to the Ogun State Sector Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC).

In a statement issued by the command’s Public Relations Officer, Odunsi Afolabi, on behalf of the Sector Commander, Oludare Ogunjobi, said the accident involved a gold Toyota vehicle with registration number GGE722KJ.

According to the statement, the vehicle reportedly somersaulted and plunged off the bridge, trapping all occupants inside after the doors locked on impact.

The FRSC rescue team from the Itori Unit Command was immediately deployed to the scene alongside members of the local community, who assisted in recovering the victims.

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“All 11 people on board (10 adult males and 1 adult female) lost their lives in the crash,” the statement said.

The bodies of the deceased were later evacuated to the State Specialist Hospital morgue in Ifo.

The FRSC attributed the crash to suspected driving under the influence and overloading.

Ogunjobi urged motorists travelling along the Abeokuta-Lagos corridor to exercise caution, particularly during night journeys.

He also expressed condolences to the families of the victims.