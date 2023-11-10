16-Year-Old Girl Raped After Getting Drunk During Church Celebration In Ogun

285 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

An unnamed 16-year-old girl was raped in Adubi in Ewekoro Local Government Area of Ogun State after getting drunk during an annual church anniversary celebration.

This was disclosed on Friday by the state’s Police Command Public Relations Officer, Omolola Odutola.

Advertisement

After getting drunk, the mother of the girl had taken her to a nearby bar shop and locked her there, but unfortunately, one Gbenga Kolawole took advantage of her condition and allegedly raped her.

However, he was caught in the act by one Sunday Ibrahim.

“Following a report from an aggrieved mother that her 16-year-old daughter who got drunk during an annual church year anniversary celebration on November 6, 2023, in Adubi Ogun State, and was taken by her to a nearby bar shop and locked there, became victim to one Gbenga Kolawole “m” 32yrs who had unlawful carnal knowledge of the drunk girl. He was however caught in the act by one Sunday Ibrahim “m” of the same address,” Odutola said in a statement.

The suspect has since been arrested, while the victim has been taken to a hospital for medical treatment.

Advertisement

“The victim has been taken to Ore Ofe Hospital for medical attention and treatment while the suspect has been arrested for preliminary investigation,” she disclosed.