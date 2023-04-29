19 Akwa Ibom State University Students Arrested For Alleged Internet Fraud

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Nineteen undergraduate students of Akwa Ibom State University, Mkpat-Enin, were on Friday arrested by operatives of the Uyo Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

They were arrested for their involvement in suspected internet related offences.

According to EFCC, their arrest followed several months of surveillance on their alleged involvement in romance scam, fraudulent crypto currency transactions and impersonation.

They were arrested at their private hostels: Obong Abasi Lodge and Mfon Obong Lodge both located at Ikot Akpadem in Mkpat-Enin Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State.

“Items recovered from them include, several laptops and mobile phones.

“They will be charged to court as soon as Investigations are concluded,” the commission further noted.