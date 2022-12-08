2022: ASUU Strike, AFCON Among Most Searched Topics On Google In Nigeria

Google has released its annual ‘Year In Search’ results which reveal the most looked-up topics on the search engine globally and by individual countries throughout the year.

The list shows the top searches for various categories including; terms, actors, devices, movies/ tv series, etc. In Nigeria, the top items searched this year were AFCON, ASUU Strike, iPhone 14, Oxlade, and NATO.

The African Cup of Nations (AFCON) topped the list after Nigeria qualified for the biennial competition this year. Sadly, the Nigerian team was knocked out by Tunisia and Senegal went on to win the competition.

The strike action by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) saw tertiary institutions in the country inactive for 8 months this year, from February to October. As such, citizens were constantly checking online for updates on the situation as the Federal Government and the Union worked to reach a consensus that would end the strike.

American multinational tech company, Apple, released the latest version of its popular phone series, the iPhone 14, triggering numerous searches from Nigerians.

Nigerian singer and songwriter, Oxlade, was received a lot of searches most likely owing to the success of his single, Kulosa.

The most searched movie for the year was Anikulapo, a Nigerian epic fantasy film that was released on Netflix and produced by Kunle Afolayan.

Owing to the upcoming Presidential elections, some of the most searched questions were related to presidential candidates and their running mates. Some of them were, ‘Who is Peter Obi’s running mate?, ‘Who is the APC presidential candidate?, and ‘Who is Atiku’s running mate?’.

Finally, in a year that had a number of high-profile deaths, there were searches about Queen Elizabeth, late gospel singer, Osinachi Nwachukwu, and late actress Ada Ameh.