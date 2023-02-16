2022 NECO: Over 50% Pass Exam As 11,419 Candidates Nabbed For Malpractices

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The National Examinations Council (NECO) has released the results of the November/December 2022 Senior School Certificate Examination.

The Council revealed that a total of 59,124 candidates sat for the exams, 31,316 were males and 27,808 females. They represented 52.96 and 47.03 percent respectively.

This was revealed by the NECO Registrar, Prof Dantani Ibrahim Wushishi in Minna, Niger State on Wednesday.

He added that for the English Language, 58,012 candidates sat for the subject out of which, 44,162 (76.13%) obtained a credit and above; while for Mathematics, 57,700 candidates sat and 43,096 (74.69%) obtained a credit and above.

Wushishi added that 33,914 students, 57.36%, got five credits and above, including English Language and Mathematics.

“Also 46,825 candidates, representing 79.20% got five Credits and above irrespective of English Language and Mathematics,” he said.

Providing statistics on examination malpractice he said, “11,419 candidates were booked for various forms of malpractice is, as against 4,454 in 2021, which shows a sharp rise in the number of malpractice cases.

“This led to the blacklisting of four supervisors, one each from Rivers and Plateau States and two from Ogun State for aiding and abetting as well as poor supervision,” he said.