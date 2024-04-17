‘You’ll Have Yourselves To Blame’ — Tinubu Warns Yoruba Nation Agitators At Meeting With Afenifere

620 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

In apparent reaction to recent secessionist agitations in the South West, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has vowed to deal decisively with any individual or group threatening the unity and sovereignty of Nigeria.

Tinubu’s warning comes amid recent attempts by the Yoruba Nation movement to forcefully take over government institutions in Oyo State.

Advertisement

On Saturday, suspected Yoruba Nation agitators dressed in military camouflage invaded the Oyo State secretariat in Ibadan, in a bid to seize control of the State House of Assembly.

The masked individuals were swiftly arrested by joint security personnel deployed to the scene.

The attempted takeover was allegedly spearheaded by Modupe Onitiri-Abiola, who in a viral video had proclaimed the “sovereignty of the Democratic Republic of Yoruba” and declared Yorubaland’s secession from Nigeria.

Addressing this development, President Tinubu, while receiving a delegation of Afenifere leaders at the State House on Wednesday, declared that those who seek to undermine Nigeria’s sovereignty will face grave consequences.

Advertisement

The delegation was led by Pa Reuben Fasoranti, leader of Afenifere and Oba Olu Falae.

‘’I am irrevocably committed to the unity of Nigeria and constitutional democracy. Constitutional democracy is reflected greatly here since we assumed office,” Tinubu affirmed.

“Those who think they can threaten the sovereignty of Nigeria will have themselves to blame. They have a price to pay. And we are not going to relent,’’ the president warned.

Tinubu stressed that his administration would spare no effort in defending the country’s territorial integrity and ensuring the security of all Nigerians.

He assured that the government has made significant progress in degrading the threat of terrorism, banditry, and kidnapping, and vowed to take the battle directly to those attempting to destabilize the nation.

Advertisement

‘’Banditry and kidnapping will be defeated. And there is no payment of ransom whatsoever. We are taking the battle to them. We are getting results more rapidly than before. We are working hard on intelligence gathering. Those who think they can threaten the sovereignty of Nigeria will have themselves to blame. They have a price to pay. And we are not going to relent,’’ the president affirmed.

The remarks come against the backdrop of growing agitations for self-determination by various ethnic groups, particularly in the South East and South West regions.

Earlier, Oba Falae, commended Tinubu for the rehabilitation of the Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos, as well as other critical ongoing projects.

He urged the president to ensure fairness and equity for all Nigerians while noting the importance of a constitutional amendment to devolve more powers to the states.

‘’We are delighted about what you are doing for our country, and we assure you of our continued support. We thank you for your visit to Akure in February 2024, and we believe it is right and proper to reciprocate your kind gesture. We appreciate this relationship, and we need to make it work in the interest of Nigeria.

‘’Mr. President, you are the leader of Nigeria now and the most important political figure in Africa. We expect you, in view of your legacy and pedigree, to lead our country with knowledge, courage, and integrity. We have no doubt that your tenure will mark a turning point in the history of our country. Under your leadership, Nigeria will be repositioned.

Advertisement

‘’We will stand by you as you make all efforts to change the Nigeria story for the better. Be assured Afenifere will not abandon you in fair or foul weather. As long as you remain faithful to the principles of fairness, integrity, and courage that is expected of you as the leader of Nigeria, we will stand by you,’’ Oba Falae said.