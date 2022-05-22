2023: APC Plays With Fire, Defers Presidential Aspirants’ Screening Indefinitely Despite INEC Deadline

The All Progressives Congress (APC) risks being punished by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) if it fails to screen its presidential aspirants and conclude all primary election activities within the next 11 days.

For the second time, the ruling party announced on Sunday that it had postponed the screening of its presidential aspirants scheduled for Monday (today).

In a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, the APC announced postponement of the screening exercise indefinitely.

“The Screening Exercise for Presidential Aspirants of the All Progressives Congress (APC) earlier scheduled to be held on Monday, May 23rd, 2022, is hereby postponed.

“A new date for the exercise will be announced shortly. Any inconvenience caused is deeply regretted,” said Morka.

The ruling party is expected to screen its presidential candidates ahead of the primary election scheduled May 29 to June 2nd.

Candidates of the APC risk being excluded from the 2023 general election if the party fails to adhere to INEC’s guidelines for the polls.

The commission had earlier directed all political parties in the country to conclude their primary elections on or before June 3, 2022.

THE WHISTLER reported that the electoral umpire had reminded the parties that their primaries must be concluded on the said date in compliance with the 2023 general election guidelines.

“Given the importance of the exercise to the emergence of candidates for the various elective positions for the 2023 General Election, it is imperative to remind political parties that they have one month from today to conclude their primaries. The deadline remains Friday 3rd June 2022. While urging the parties to ensure rancour-free and transparent exercise, the Commission reiterates that the deadline is firm and fixed,” INEC had said in a statement dated May 5, 2022.