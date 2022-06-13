2023: APGA Presidential Candidate Umeadi Picks Koli As Running Mate

Prof Peter Umeadi, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in the 2023 general elections, has picked Comrade Abdullahi Muhammed Koli as his running mate.

Comrade Koli is a former chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in Bauchi State, our correspondent gathered.

THE WHISTLER reports that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) gave all political parties June 17 deadline to submit names of their presidential candidates and their running mates.

Umeadi, a professor of law at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN), was once the chief judge (CJ) of Anambra State.

According to a statement by the APGA presidential candidate’s campaign team, which was made available to THE WHISTLER in Awka, the choice of Comrade Koli was informed by his discipline, dedication and commitment to the welfare of Nigerians.

The release stated that, “Comrade Muhammed Koli is a frontline labour union activist and social crusader who has led many struggles for the welfare of Nigerian workers in his capacity as chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in Bauchi State from 1999 to 2002.”