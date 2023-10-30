2023 Census: NPC Failed To Account For N200 Billion, Lawyer Tells Court

311 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The National Population Commission (NPC) has been accused before the Federal High Court, sitting in Abuja, of refusing to provide detailed information on how about N200 billion was reportedly spent on preparations for the 2023 population and housing census.

Recall that the NPC Executive Chairman, Nasir Kwarra, had in May this year, disclosed that the commission spent N200 billion for preparation, out of the expected N800 billion needed to conduct the census.

Advertisement

But in an originating summons, seen by THE WHISTLER and filed by Opatala Victor Esq, the lawyer told Justice Inyang Ekwo that his firm had filed a Freedom of Information application to the Commission, on March 2023, requesting information on the budget submitted by the Commission for the 2023 Census as well as information on the funds received so far by the Commission towards the conduct of 2023 Census, among other things.

The lawyer contended that the said application addressed to the NPC was duly acknowledged and served on the Commission through its Chairman.

“That by the provisions of Section 4 of the Freedom of Information Act (supra) the Defendant/Respondent has within Seven (7) days after the application was received to make the information available to the Plaintiff/Applicant.

“However by virtue of Section 4(b) of the Freedom of Information Act (supra) where the public institution considers that the

the application should be denied, the institution shall give written notice to the applicant that access to all or part of the information will not be granted, stating reasons for the denial and the section of the Act under which the denial is made,” the lawyer complained saying the NPC has refused to do the needful in line with relevant laws.

Advertisement

“That the Defendant/Respondent has failed, refused, and or neglected to allow me access to the information sought within 7 (seven) days of receipt of my application as enjoined by the

Freedom of Information Act (supra),” Victor noted, adding that unless the defendant is compelled by an Order of the Court, they will continue to refuse him access to the

information sought by him from them.

The lawyer therefore urged the court to grant his reliefs against the NPC, some of which reads, “An Order of Mandamus directing the Defendant including their servants, agents, privies, officials and or cohorts to furnísh th Plaintiff with comprehensive and detailed information concerning Information on the company/ companies that provided due diligence report on the technology to be deployed by the commission for the coming 2023 Census until judgment is delivered in this case within 7 days of the delivery of

Judgment.

“An Order of Mandamus directing the Defendant including their servants, agents, privies, officials and or cohorts to furnish the plaintiff with comprehensive and detailed information concerning information on the Due Dilligence Report on the Technology to be deployed by the Commission for the coming 2023 general Census until Judgment is delivered in this case within 7 days of the delivery of Judgment.

“An Order of Mandamus directing the Defendant including their sevants, agents, privies, officials and or cohorts to furnish the plaintiff with comprehensive and detailed information concerning information on the funds received so far by the Commission towards the conduct of 2023 Census until Judgment is delivered in

this case within 7 days of the delivery of Judgment.

“An Order of Mandamus directing the Defendant including their agents, privies, officials and or cohorts to furnish the plaintiff with comprehensive and detailed information concerning information on the Budget submitted by the Commission for the 2023 Census until Judgment is delivered in this case within 7 days of the delivery of Judgment.”

Advertisement

The matter was adjourned to January for hearing.