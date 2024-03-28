ALGON Leadership Battle: IGP Asked To Curb Alabi Kolade’s ‘Excesses’ Ahead Of Court Judgement

578 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The board of trustees of the Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON) has asked the Inspector General of Police (IGP) and other security agencies to curb what it termed as the “excesses” of Mr Alabi Kolade against the association’s interest.

Kolade has been insisting that he is the association’s national president.

The call was made on Thursday in a press briefing in Abuja, ahead of a Federal High Court judgement which seeks to determine the authentic chairman of the association.

The ALGON BOT chairman, Honorable Shaban Ohinoyi Shuaibu, alleged that Kolade has been holding meetings with some 5 Local Government Council Chairmen from across the country, to unconstitutionally install another person as a surrogate just like himself.

He added that given the subsisting matter before the court, stakeholders should await the decision of the judiciary on the constitutionality of the

774 Local Governments in Nigeria, which Bariga Development Area is not a part of.

“It is crucial to highlight that legal recourse has been sought, at a Federal High Court in Abuja to address this grievous situation.

“The court’s judgment is been awaited. And as the registered trustees of ALGON, we will continue to restrict our constitutional responsibilities

while awaiting pronouncement of the court.

“We urge all stakeholders to remain vigilant and steadfast in upholding the sanctity of our democratic processes. ALGON, as a vital

component of our governance structure, must operate within the confines of the law, with leadership duly elected from the grassroots

level.

“Let it be known that any attempts to subvert the principles of democracy will be met with resolute action, as we remain committed to upholding the rule of law and preserving the integrity of our democratic institutions.

“We therefore invite the Inspector General of Police , DG DSS and other security agencies to curb the excesses of Alabi Kolade David, to avoid heating up the Polity,” he said.

Shuaibu maintained that while the legal battle is ongoing, the Trustees (BOT) of ALGON should hold and carry out all responsibilities and oversees the affairs of ALGON in line with the association’s constitution.

He added, “First and foremost, it is instructive to let the public know that, since Mr Alabi’s wrongful claim to the office of the Presidency, ALGON has

been emersed in series of Court cases, thus any activities carried out by any of the parties in the name of ALGON until the final determination of the cases is null and void.

“It is also the enshrined in the ALGON constitution that the registered board of trustees are charged to conduct elections into leadership within the

shortest period possible.”

The briefing was attended by BOT members including Honorable Chukwudi Fred Ezinwa (BOT Secretary) and Honorable Ben Kure (BOT PRO).

THE WHISTLER reports that the court had fixed April 30 for judgment in a case seeking a declaration that Honorable Akolade David Alabi is not qualified to be national chairman of the Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON).

The claimants which included the BOT members, argue that Kolade, who was chairman of Bariga Local Council Development Area in Lagos State at the time, cannot be president of the association as Bariga is not among the country’s 774 Local Government Areas.

The suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/1609/2023 and filed by Barrister Bartholomew Opara, argued that

Kolade had been removed by ALGON’s National Executive Council in 2019 but he keeps parading himself as chairman.

But Kolade’s lawyer, Wahab Shittu, filed a counter affidavit and preliminary objection urging the court to decline jurisdiction on the matter.