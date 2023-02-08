2023 Election: Don’t Allow Politicians Use You For Vote-Buying, PSC Warns Police Officers

103 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has warned operatives of the Police Force to operate within the defined rules of engagement on election duties.

The PSC Spokesperson, Ikechukwu Ani disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday where he advised police officers to desist from becoming conduits of official misconduct during the election.

“Police Officers found negligent or outrightly involved in official misconduct would be disciplined in line with the provisions of the law.

“Police Officers are advised to restrict themselves to providing security during the elections and should not engage in serving as conductors for vote buying or other misconducts,” the commission said.

Ani said there are plans to deploy members of staff, of the commission across the 774 local government areas of the country to monitor the conduct of police officers ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

“The Commission believes that the success or not of the 2023 general elections largely depends on how effective and efficient the Police, the lead Agency in internal security are, and to maximize the benefits of inter-agency collaboration with sister security Agencies,” the PSC said.

Ani added that a guideline on police conduct during the election as well as the contact details for complaints, or commendations of police officers during the election will be released soon.

He said the PSC will continue to hold the police accountable for its conduct or misconduct during the elections as its contribution to deepening the nation’s democracy.