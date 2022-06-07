2023 Election: Police Sets Up Electoral Offences Desks, Arrests 24 Political Thugs

At least 24 political thugs reportedly loyal to a politician in the Nasarawa West Senatorial primaries have been arrested at Minki Suites, along Keffi-Akwanga Road.

Operatives attached to the Keffi Area Command; Nasarawa State arrested the armed thugs following credible intelligence that criminals in a convoy of seven private vehicles arrived at the hotel.

Operatives recovered are eight pump action guns, two locally-made revolver guns, 37 rounds of live cartridges, four bulletproof vests, 27 mobile phones, two pairs of vigilante uniforms, five cutlasses, 10 assorted knives, criminal charms, and other incriminating objects.

“Preliminary investigations reveal that the suspects, who are thugs for hire, carry out their heinous acts under the guise of being members of the Vigilante Group of Nigeria (VGN),” a statement by the Force revealed on Tuesday.

The statement signed by the Force Spokesperson, Olumuyiwa Adejobi said the development came after the establishment of the Electoral Offences Desk at the Force Criminal Investigations Department (FCID), Force Headquarters in Abuja.

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali- Baba had approved the desk and appointed the Commissioner of Police, FCID, as the Head Officer.

The IGP also approved its establishment at State Commands across the nation with the Assistant Commissioners of Police in charge of the Criminal Investigation Departments as State Desk Officers.

“The mandate of the Electoral Offences Desk Officers includes the collation and investigation of all electoral offences/complaints from members of the public or any quarters, with a view to determining culpability in line with the amended Electoral Act 2022, and proffering charges before Courts of competent jurisdiction for necessary legal action.

“The IGP tasked the Desk to commence its activities immediately with some isolated cases recorded during the pre-election activities such as screening, conventions, primaries, etcetera,” the police said.

Consequently, the IGP had ordered the immediate transfer of the Nasarawa suspects to the Electoral Offences Desk at the FCID as well as the immediate arrest of the concerned aspirant for necessary investigative actions.

“The IGP reiterates the commitment of the Force to stamping out threats to peaceful and credible elections at all levels, even as he vows to deal decisively with anyone caught engaging in political thuggery,” the statement said.