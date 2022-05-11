2023: Gov Ganduje Joins Kano North Senatorial Race

Barely a week after anointing his deputy Nasir Gawuna as successor, Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has picked the expression of interest and nomination forms to contest the Kano North Senatorial seat in 2023.

According to Ganduje’s Chief Press Secretary, Abba Anwa, the form was purchased for the governor by stakeholders in the Kano North Senatorial District in appreciation of his “political antecedents toward the spread of socio-economic development in Kano North.”

THE WHISTLER understands that Ganduje’s interest in the seat may further divide the Kano chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as Senator Barau Jibrin, who currently represents Kano North, has equally procured the forms to re-contest the seat on the same All Progressives Congress (APC) platform as the governor

This website had earlier reported how the Governor’s choice of a successor forced the member representing Rano/Bunkure/Kibiya federal constituency in the house of Representatives, Hon Kabiru Alhassan Rurum, to quit the party.