2023: Group Urges Wike To Run For President

A political group in Rivers State, known as the Akpor Consultative Assembly (ACA), has urged the state governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, to run for President of Nigeria in the 2023 general election.

The group, in a resolution reached at it’s congress meeting held at Ozuoba, Port Harcourt on Saturday, also passed a vote of confidence on Wike and urged him to present himself for the election in 2023.

Addressing journalists at the end of the meeting, the President General, Chief (Barr.) Hanny Woko, said it will be a disservice to the people of Nigeria if Wike refused to present himself to be elected as President in 2023.

He said,

“We as a group collectively, after consultation, are calling on the Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike today, the 26th day of February, 2022 to present himself to run for the highest office of the land. To run for the position of the President, Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“We are compelling him to make himself available because Nigeria needs a man of his status at this perilous time of our history.

“We need sanity in Nigeria. We need a courageous, youthful leader to man that position. In Governor Wike we see every qualification. In him we see the embodiment of a true patriotic Nigerian.

“We therefore plead with him, urge him and also compel him, because it is a call to service. It will be a disservice to the country if he refuses to present himself for that position because we have looked all round, he is the most qualified for that position.”

Speaking from the sideline, a member of the group and the Rivers State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Pastor Paulinus Nsirim, said the position of the group is a re-echo of the agreement of all lovers of good governance in Nigeria that Governor Wike stands tall as one who has the qualities to be the President of Nigeria come 2023.

“Look at his antecedents as Chairman of Local Government, as Minister of Education and now as governor. Today, Rivers State remains the centerpiece of development in Nigeria in terms of infrastructural, healthcare delivery, education, agriculture, housing, women empowerment, social welfare and justice system.

“Governor Wike had set models for development in all these areas and that is why he is called Mr. Quality Projects. The numerous awards he has garnered over the years from the media, and non governmental organisations speak a lot of the capacity of Governor Wike.

“So, what we are just doing here is to re-echo the voice of majority of Nigerians who have been clamouring for him to throw his cap into the ring to contest for the President.” he said.