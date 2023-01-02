2023: How Nigerians On Twitter Reacted To Obasanjo’s Endorsement Of Obi

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The endorsement of the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, by former president Olusegun Obasanjo has continued to generate reactions.

While Obi’s camp has continued to rejoice, describing the endorsement as reflective of the will of voters, others have described the former president’s endorsement as worthless.

The presidential campaign council of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in a statement by its spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga, described Obasanjo as a paperweight with no political goodwill or leverage anywhere in Nigeria to make anyone win a councillorship election let alone a presidential election.

Similarly, the National Publicity Secretary of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Debo Ologunagba noted that while Obasanjo has the right to endorse any candidate of his choice, what matters to the party is the endorsement of the Nigerian people.

On his part, the spokesperson of the Labour Party presidential campaign council, Yunusa Tanko, told THE WHISTLER on phone that the former president’s endorsement is a morale booster to the campaign.

He said, “It boosts our morale that President Olusegun Obasanjo has spoken to the Nigerian people directly, telling them not to mortgage their future.

He used the indices track record, vision, capacity, character, physical attribute as well as mental capacity to judge this particular endorsement, and our candidate epitomises these qualities.

“I want to believe that his endorsement as a statesman was based on the fact it is time for us to put all our hands together to support the best candidate that is running in this election.

“We are using President Obasanjo as a point of contact to other statesmen to give us their endorsement and not sit on the fence, this is a clarion call to all Nigerians who are interested in getting the country back on track,” he added.

Some Nigerians also took to micro-blogging platform, Twitter to air their opinion on the endorsement of the LP candidate by Obasanjo.

Former Kaduna Central Senator Shehu Sani tweeted, “Obasanjo has made his choice. He is entitled to his opinion. He should not be attacked. Those who can’t get his endorsement should seek that of Gowon, IBB or Abdulsallam, they are equally credible former military and political leaders. Ordinary President of Berekete is also available.”

House of Reps candidate, Obinna Nwosu tweeted, “Obasanjo is not a member of any political party. Those insulting him because he endorsed Peter Obi are wrong. The truth remains that Peter Obi is the best candidate for 2023 if you factor in equity and competence.”

For @Nkemchor_, an Obi supporter, “Obasanjo’s endorsement of Peter Obi is no surprise. PO already confirmed that two former presidents are behind him. I can only imagine the other is President Jonathan. Jungle don dey mature”

On his part, Bashir Ahmaad, an aide to President Muhammadu Buhari tweeted; “Not a long time, for the 2019 election, Chief OBJ endorsed and supported PDP candidate, and wrote several letters against President Buhari. See the result from OBJ’s ward 11, unit 22, Olusomi’s compound of Abeokuta North LG; APC: 87 votes PDP: 18 votes We are not bothered!!”

Presidential candidate of the African Action Congress, Omoyele Sowore, tweeted, “Obasanjo’s repeated endorsement of Peter Obi shows once again that the overrated three-time Nigerian ruler fetishises the ruination of Nigeria. For us, we crave and are satisfied with the endorsements of the people”