2023: Karma Working Against Atiku – Eastern Union

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the 2023 general elections, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, is facing the long arm of karma as a result of his inordinate ambition and deception, which led to the collapse of the PDP in 2015.

Hon Charles Anike, the national president of the Eastern Union, stated this on Wednesday in an exclusive chat with THE WHISTLER in Enugu.

According to Anike, the counter-force from the G-5 Governors, led by Gov Nyesome Wike of Rivers State, is ‘a retributive justice’ for Atiku’s lack of sincerity.

He recalled that ‘in the 2019 presidential primary that held in the city of Port Harcourt, all the PDP presidential aspirants were all northerners simply because there was this understanding that it was the turn of the North to produce the party’s standard-bearer because in 2015, it was Jonathan, a Southerner that flagged the flag of the party’.

He said it was with this understanding that Atiku became the candidate of the PDP, adding that ‘a Southerner, Prince Uche Secondus, was the national chairman of the PDP to balance the national equation’.

Anike said, “Now in the build-up towards the 2023 transition, the issue of power shift resonated and was highlighted by the Southern leaders that were hosted by Gov Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State but who unfortunately didn’t in the real sense believe in the power shift, rather he was working underground for the emergence of a northern candidate.”

He recalled that ‘in 2014/2015, Atiku led some PDP governors and some party stalwarts to join forces with other groups to form the APC that eventually overthrew their own party’.

Anike therefore blamed the fracas in the PDP on ‘mistrust, dishonesty and betrayal’, adding that Wike and his group is justified to challenge ‘the betrayal and disloyalty of Atiku and his cohorts’.

In his words, “The background to the disagreement between Atiku, Ayu and Wike’s integrity group was basically as a result of dishonesty and betrayal to the already established zoning agreement.

“Both Atiku and most of his men who, of course, have lost considerable grounds in the Nigerian political space are very desperate to undermine any agreement.

“Wike and his group are agrieved because the very ideal which is power rotation was undermined by Atiku and his group.

“There’s also lack of trust for the party leadership. There is a deep sense of distrust and integrity questions. Moreso there is also what seems to be the long arm of karma working against Atiku, who, in about eight years ago, rebelled against former President Goodluck Jonathan and the party leadership.

“Atiku in 2014 led about five PDP governors, some PDP members of the National Assembly and many party leaders to join forces to overthrow the PDP in the 2015 presidential election.

“That shows that it’s difficult for anyone to escape natural justice, therefore, Wike and his group are tools for retributive law to take its course. Wike is therefore on the right path, as he is merely toeing the part of righteous history.

“This will surely help to shape Nigeria’s political history, as a lot will be learnt by other over-ambitious younger politicians who will also be ready to keep moving round parties and do anything unorthodox to cling power.”