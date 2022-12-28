Breaking: Police Conclude Investigation On Bolanle Raheem’s Death, Send Recommendations To IGP

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

…Trigger-Happy Police Officer Involved In Raheem’s Murder To Be Sacked

The Lagos State Police Command says it has concluded investigation on the unfortunate incident that led to the death of the legal practitioner, Bolanle Raheem.

The State’s Police Spokesperson, SP Ben Hundeyin revealed this in an exclusive interview with THE WHISTLER in his office on Wednesday.

“The Investigation report is out and it has been forwarded to the IGP. The query and recommendation has also been forwarded. So, we have done our part from Lagos and those are two things that is required of us.

“The next step is for the IGP to put out their recommendation, or uphold our recommendation. Then it will be sent to Police Service Commission for review and final verdict,” Hundeyin disclosed.

The police spokesperson hinted that the trigger-happy officer Assistant Superintendent of Police, Drambi Vandi who was confirmed to have killed the late Raheem is likely to be sacked.

“Definitely, he will be sacked. Afterwards, he will be prosecuted like every other civilian because a serving officer cannot be prosecuted. He needs to be dismissed. However, the court will determine his punishment,” Hundeyin added.

Raheem, a mother of one, was killed on Sunday in the presence of her family members by Vandi. The officer cited accidental discharge as rational for his erroneous act.