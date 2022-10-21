2023: Nigerians Should Take Back Their Country From ‘Expired’ politicians- Hon Anike

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Eastern Union, Friday, called on the Nigerian electorate to vote Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi, to move the country forward.

Advertisement

EU, a movement championing good governance in Nigeria, advised against electing ‘expired’ politicians whose parties are “forcing down our throats’ their”expired.”

Hon Charles Anike, the national president of the union, disclosed this in an interview with our correspondent in Enugu.

According to him, “We at the Eastern Union (EU) are once more calling on fellow Nigerians of all ages, tribes and religions to be wary of the antics of politicians that will always show up every four years. They are always ready to go at lengths to conquer and frustrate the will of the masses for their selfish reasons.

Advertisement

“Nigerians must resist anything that would make them go back to Egypt. The last 23 years of the 4th Republic has been made hellish for the Nigerian people under the sad leadership of both Peoples Democratic Party and All Progressives Congress.”

He called on the electorate to avoid being deceived by ‘propagandists invoking needless ethnic and religious sentiments, thereby creating unhealthy atmosphere within the polity’.

Quoting him, “Nigerians are wiser now. PDP and APC are confused as evidenced in their consistent mistakes, confusion, internal wars, and contradictions, such as the Muslim-Muslim ticket of APC, and the ethnocentric attitude of PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, that the Northerners should not vote lgbo and Yoruba candidates.”

He urged Nigerians to ‘align with the Obi-Datti Presidency’, and advised ‘APC and PDP political social media warriors to stop forcing their expired products down our throats because we have decided to take back our country and no going back’.