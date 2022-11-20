2023: Ohanaeze Formally Adopts Peter Obi As Presidential Candidate

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide has formally declared support for Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi, ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Advertisement

Ohanaeze’s position was contained in a release made available to THE WHISTLER on Sunday by its national publicity secretary, Dr Alex Ogbonnia.

Ogbonnia said the adoption was based on power rotation in Nigeria since 1999 as well as in line with the position of the Southern and Middle Belt Leaders Forum (SMBLF), comprising the Afenifere, PANDEF, Middle Belt Leaders and Ohanaeze Ndigbo led by the elder statesman, Chief E K Clarke.

SMBLF, stated Dr Ogbonnia, endorsed Mr Peter Obi as their candidate for the 2023 general elections, hence, ‘on the SMBLF endorsement Ohanaeze stands’.

According to the release, “Ohanaeze took a commodity to the market and the world are clamouring for it. We are fulfilled that Nigeria is now in full possession of the commodity.

Advertisement

“Obi represents the Nigerian conscience, moral probity, generational hope, redemption epiphany and above all, the Igbo collective unconscious.

“The philosophy of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide finds a cogent expression in the symbol of Nigerian unity and a beacon of hope as epitomized by Mr Peter Obi.

“It needs be added that the Ohanaeze support to Obi is not only based on equity and justice, but also on merit, competence, track record of accomplishments and the veritable ideas that he espouses for a better Nigeria.

“A lot has been said that the Labour Party, especially as it concerns Obi, has no structure. It needs to be pointed out that the Obi movement is a massive disruptive reaction against the despicable Nigerian pathologies.

“People use the Obi phenomenon to express dissatisfaction with the status quo. It is a revolt against injustice, poverty, unemployment, corruption and all forms of vicious circles that have become the trademark of Nigeria.”

On the adoption of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress by a faction of Afenifere, Ohanaeze stated that, “Even in the kingdom of God, there was a faction. One represents light, truth, equity, justice, reasonableness and a bright future while the other represents the very opposites. But, surely, history will always vindicate the just.”