2023 Presidency: Don’t Promote Ethnicity, Religion Above Competence, Says Gov Makinde

Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde, has said Nigerians should evaluate the presidential candidates for the 2023 election based on their capacities and competence and not base their assessment on their ethnic and religious backgrounds.

The governor said this on Thursday while receiving members of the Nigeria Inter- religious Council, led by the Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar and the President, Christian Association of Nigeria, His Eminence, Rev. Supo Ayokunle, at the Governor’s Office in Ibadan.

This is contained in a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Taiwo Adisa.

He hailed NIREC for bringing it’s quarterly meeting to Ibadan, saying the meeting was coming at the right time, particularly as the general election was fast approaching.

Makinde said, “What you stand for is what Nigeria needs especially at this time that election is approaching. I know that conversation will take both ethnic and religious colorations. That is why we have been hearing of Muslim-Christian ticket, Muslim-Muslim ticket and all of that.

“Before we did the national convention (of the PDP), we were looking at where the presidential candidate would emerge from – maybe from the South, East, West or North or somewhere in the middle. And even after the emergence of the candidates, discussions have been around the support for either the candidate from Yorubaland or whether the Northerners will support their own candidate.

“So, we need people like you to speak out in order to douse tension and nudge the nation in a direction of progress. Well, so far, we are not evaluating the candidates on what they can offer Nigeria.

“Oyo State, just like the CAN President said, is diversified. Hardly will you see a family in which you would not find the two faiths, and for me as a person, the Makinde you see in my name is my grandfather’s name. He lived and died a Muslim.

“This is what you see in Oyo State and we live together in peace. So, that is the spirit we have seen around here. Despite our diversity, Oyo has remained a peaceful and welcoming state to all.

“Sometimes ago, when some elements wanted to instigate ethnic-based violence, we shut it down immediately. I tell my people the problem with us is that we look at the cake and everybody is struggling to take their bits. “But here, what we are saying is to make the cake bigger so that there can be enough for everybody.”

In his remarks, the Sultan of Sokoto commended the governor for uplifting the state.

He said, “I am not a visitor to Ibadan and Oyo State but a bona fide family member of this state because as a young officer, I served from the remote areas of the state and I know Ibadan very well.

“By the way, I am the Chancellor of the greatest University here in Ibadan. So, how can I come home and become a visitor? I don’t know whether the University of Ibadan will accept that. I am the Chancellor and very proud of the institution because of its position not only in Nigeria but West Africa.

“I am very proud of Ibadan, the largest city in West Africa, and I think people should really come in and see the difference in what it used to be in those days of our nationhood and the new Ibadan and Oyo State, and the peace you are enjoying here now. I believe this is simply based on understanding.”

Also, the CAN President said there has been religious harmony in Oyo State, adding that people have been living together in the atmosphere of peace and tranquility.

According to him, “there has not been religious crisis in Oyo State and there will never be by the grace of God because all of us from different homes have the two religions.

“Yes, there are some misgivings about each religion, which some bad elements amidst us capitalised upon to miseducate others to make the people think the two Abrahamic religions are opposed to each other.”