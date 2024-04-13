Panic As ‘Yoruba Nation Agitators’ In Military Uniforms Besiege Oyo Governor’s Office, State Assembly, Secretariat

620 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

There was panic in Ibadan, the capital of Oyo State, on Saturday as a group of masked men in military uniforms attempted to seize control of the State Government Secretariat, Governor’s Office, and House of Assembly complex.

According to sources, the masked men, claiming to be Yoruba Nation agitators, invaded the government facilities and positioned themselves at strategic locations, seemingly attempting to hoist their own flags.

“The masked men invaded the government facility to hoist the flag of Yoruba Nation,” a security source disclosed.

“Their presence caused panic in the Mokola area where the House of Assembly and secretariat are located.”

In response, local businesses quickly shut their doors out of fear of potential attacks.

Police officers, Amotekun operatives (the regional security outfit), and military personnel were deployed to the scene to restore order.

“The security operatives fired several tear gas canisters at the masked uniformed men,” a resident named Grace reported.

“The situation was terrible, we thought that terrorists had invaded the area. The military operatives eventually brought the situation under control.”

Footage shared on social media showed armed police officers arresting several of the masked individuals. According to reports, around ten of them were apprehended.

As of the time of writing, there has been no official statement from the Oyo State government regarding the attempted takeover.