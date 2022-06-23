BREAKING: Letter Shows Ekweremadu Sought UK Visa For Boy To ‘Donate Kidney’ To Daughter

More details have emerged in the arrest and detention of Nigeria’s former Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, by the UK Metropolitan Police Service.

The UK police had announced on Thursday that Senator Ekweremadu and his wife, Beatrice, were arrested and charged in the country for alleged “organs trafficking”.

A statement published on the UK police website said the duo was “charged today with conspiring to arrange the travel of a child into the UK in order to harvest organs” and would be appearing at Uxbridge Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

Hours after reports of their arrest, details have emerged that the serving Nigerian Senator wrote to the British High Commission, Abuja, on December 28, 2021, in support of “the visa application made by Mr. Ukpo Nwamini David who is currently having medical investigations for a kidney donation to MS Sonia Ekweremadu”.

Sonia, according to THE WHISTLER findings, is one of the daughters of Ekweremadu who graduated from a UK university in 2019.

In the letter, the Senator told the British Embassy that “David and Sonia will be at the Royal Free Hospital London, and I will be providing the necessary funding I have enclosed a statement of my bank account.”

The UK police had said the lawmaker and his wife were arrested following an investigation by the Metropolitan Police’s Specialist Crime team.

“The investigation was launched after detectives were alerted to potential offences under modern slavery legislation in May 2022.

“A child has been safeguarded and we are working closely with partners on continued support. As criminal proceedings are now underway we will not be providing further details,” read the UK police statement.