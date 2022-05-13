2023 Presidency: Ohanaeze Youths Demand Apologies From Orji Kalu For ‘Betrayal’

The Ohanaeze Youth Council, Friday, expressed dissatisfaction with the chief whip of the Senate, Dr Orji Uzor Kalu, for aligning with the North East ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

Kalu had on Monday withdrawn from the presidential race, and declared his support for Senate President Ahmad Lawan’s presidential bid. Mr Lawan is from the North-East region of Nigeria.

The position of Ohanaeze youths was expressed through its national president, Igboayaka O. Igboayaka while discussing with newsmen

He said the decision of Kalu was ‘a deliberate betrayal against Ndigbo just for personal interests’.

Igboayaka said, “I recall that I took ten national executives of Ohanaeze Youth Council (OYC) to visit Kalu in detention at Kuje prison on Monday, February 10, 2020.

“I told Orji Uzor Kalu that his persecution was a result of the zone he came from, but God will find a way to deliver him.

“We prayed for Sen Orji Uzor Kalu for God to show him mercy and love. My brother Orji Uzor Kalu was very excited that his younger brothers and sisters left South East to Abuja just to demonstrate the Igbo symbol of unity.

“To my utmost dismay on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, I read my brother Orji Uzor Kalu flying on a political selfish wing, and throwing his support for Sen Ahmad Lawan from North East with the ill-motive to return to the Senate to become the Senate president.

“Orji Uzor Kalu should bear it in mind that there will be no safe ground in Igbo land to campaign for his selfish Senate election if South East are denied presidential tickets in the 2022 APC and PDP primaries.”

Igboayaka said Sen Kalu, by his twist, had ‘insulted our sense of sensibility’, and therefore demanded apologies from him.

In his words, “If not for anything, for the pains and cost of moving ten national executives on a solidarity visit to you at Kuje prison.

“We stand on a rotational presidency; that South West and South South are vying for president is inconsequential to your outburst and support for Sen Ahmad Lawan.

“If you don’t have the capacity to vie, we expect you to support your brothers in APC like Ogbonnaya Onu and co.

“Time has gone when some Igbo political elite speak for Ndigbo. The new generation of Igbo extraction wouldn’t tolerate such comments from Orji Uzor Kalu and his likes.

“Therefore, the decision of what Ndigbo want will be determined by Igbo youths numbering over fifty million.”