2023: Reaction As PDP Chieftain Claims ‘Opposition Can’t Win Enugu State’

Barr Ray Nnaji, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party in Enugu State, Monday, came under heavy criticisms for claiming that opposition parties in the state have no chances of electoral victories for lacking structures and war chest.

Nnaji spoke during a Dream92.5Fm ‘Political Voices’ programme monitored by our correspondent.

According to him, “Opposition parties have not come of age in Enugu State. They lack quality. Some are simply riding on some interests. They can’t upstage the existing system. You must have ‘shishi’ (money) and structure.

“If you don’t give shishi, and you will collect shishi when you are elected, you are joking. It is not vote-buying, but lobbying. The system made it like that.”

Prof Paul Nnamchi, the House of Representatives candidate for Enugu East/Isi-Uzo Federal Constituency under the Labour Party, who was also on the programme, said Labour Party encourages voters to collect such money ‘because it is our money, but they should vote the right candidates’. In his words, “People are tired of the old order. The Labour Movement is a wave. People are tired of mercantiling their future.”

A trader, Emeka Ndu, in a separate interview with our correspondent, said, “Come next year, Enugu people will surprise some political parties. We will share the money, but will disappoint many of the them. It will never be business as usual.”

A resident of Eke Obinagu, Cliff Omeje, said, “Let there be a level playing field first of all. We have been sharing money all this while, but where I live is not accessible. There is no government presence. That is why it is no longer give and take. We have our voters’ cards to decide our fate. We need quality representation, and not expired and selfish politicians.”