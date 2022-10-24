Peter Obi Declares Attack On Apostle Suleman ‘Act Of Terrorism’

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 general elections, Peter Obi, has condemned the recent attack on the founder of Omega Fire Ministries International, Johnson Suleman, describing it as an act of terrorism.

Advertisement

In a tweet on Monday, the former Anambra governor decried the worsening state of security in Nigeria, saying it has become a clog in the wheel of the country’s progress.

While commiserating with the families of the deceased persons, Obi restated his commitment to the fight against insecurity if voted into power.

The tweet read, “the recent attack on the Founder of Omega Fire Ministries, @APOSTLESULEMAN, underscores the level of insecurity in our nation. Ugly acts like these are reported from different parts of the country on a daily basis, and it is saddening.

Advertisement

“Such acts of terrorism, violence and criminality are highly condemnable. The high level of insecurity that has continued to plague our nation has continued to clog up the nation’s wheel of progress.

“I restate my commitment to the fight against insecurity as my first priority in governance when voted into power. I am saddened by the lives lost during the attack; one life lost to insecurity, is one too many. I pray God to grant the victims eternal rest.

“May God also comfort the bereaved families. I call on the security agencies to fish out the perpetrators of such acts and bring them to book,” he added.

THE WHISTLER had earlier reported how armed men attacked the convoy of Suleman on Friday, killing some of his security aides and members.

The cleric was said to have returned from a trip outside the country and was heading to Auchi in Edo State when his convoy was ambushed along the Sabingida, Warake area of the state.