2023: Shiite Muslim Leader Ibrahim El-Zakzaky Explains Why He Will Not Endorse Peter Obi, Others

119 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Shiite Muslim leader Ibrahim El-Zakzaky has denied endorsing any presidential candidate including that of the Labour party, Peter Obi.

Advertisement

His reaction on Thursday comes amid several high profile endorsements tilting towards Obi particularly by former president Olusegun Obasanjo and Edwin Clark, a Niger Delta leader.

A number of social media posts claimed that the cleric had endorsed Obi while allegedly urging 8 million Shiite Muslims to get their Personal Voters Card so as to vote for Peter Obi at the 2023 presidential poll.

Our correspondent asked one of the cleric’s lawyers, Marshall Abubakar (of the Falana & Falana Chambers) to confirm the development.

He told THE WHISTLER that the purported endorsement of Obi or any other presidential candidate is fake news.

He also confirmed that “some presidential candidates” have approached the cleric for endorsement.

Advertisement

He added that his client believes that the ongoing presidential campaign lacks ideology that would move the nation forward.

“That is fake news.. I can confirm you that there is nothing of such… though some presidential candidates have reached out to him, but he has refrained from endorsing any of them because he believes the 2023 presidential contest is bereft of ideological leaning,” Marshal stated in a short message to our correspondent on Thursday.