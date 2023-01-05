Obasanjo’s Endorsement Is Poison – Tinubu Says At Edo Rally

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Tinubu, has hit out at former President, Olusegun Obasanjo, for endorsing Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, describing it as “poison.”

Tinubu was speaking on Thursday in Benin City, Edo State, during the party’s presidential campaign rally.

Recall Obasanjo endorsed Obi in his new year message to Nigerian youths.

He said his endorsement of Obi stemmed from his proclivity to listen to advice and a better choice compared to the other candidates.

Tinubu took exception to the endorsement, lambasting Obasanjo, saying the former president was on a vendetta mission.

The former Lagos State Governor also attacked his counterpart in the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar, for claiming to have made his money from car business even when he was a custom officer.

He said Obasanjo frustrated his effort to solve the electricity crisis when both served as president and governor respectively.

“One of the hardest and the greatest problems, I, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, brought the Enron project to this country to help the over centralization and the diversion of our money, what did they do to it?

“They punished me as Lagos State governor, not personal punish (sic) but the entire Lagos State was punished,” Tinubu said with reference to ex-President, Obasanjo.

He accused the former president and his team of stealing money meant for power.

“I created an additional job to create opportunities for those who I worked with for years, as account treasurer, account clerk…to give them the opportunity…Obasanjo, instead of expansion he wants contraction, he stopped it, seized our local government money, our salaries. What level of wickedness is that?”

Why asking the crowd if they could call the person who seized public money “a good man or a wicked man,” he frowned at the endorsement of Obi saying, “If he says he endorses somebody for you, no be (is it) poison he wants to give you?”

He explained that “I brought the electricity company all the way from America, paid for necessary, little fundamental things before you put on necessary machines, Obasanjo saw it, he was jealous,” he said.

While noting that “It is time to eliminate darkness,” he further accused Obasanjo of taking “our money, and started punishing us by deductions every month.”

He alleged that, “They spent $16 billion and they did not generate electricity for popcorn.

*Ever since they come, they share the company, they call one generation, they call the other one distribution, the other one transmission but stealing your money, picking your pockets.

“Can that man recommend a leader for you in Nigeria? Is that not an agent to pick your pocket?

“A blind leading the blind. I’m sorry I’m not insulting you medically impaired people but it won’t work they will end up in the ditch.

“If I talk about Obasanjo and Obi and you think they are human beings, one who doesn’t know the way cannot show the way,” he said.

He accused Atiku of being unfit to be president saying, “A Custom Officer who can not define the ethics of the civil service profession; a civil servant who says selling a car, being a car dealer is where he made his money, he didn’t know that the only thing a civil servant can do is the agriculture.

“Not car dealer, not car smuggling, that’s disqualification, he is not fit to be president,” Tinubu declared.