2023: Support For Peter Obi Grows As Ex-Gov Dominates Nigeria Twitter Trends For 3 Days

If Nigeria’s 2023 presidential election was to be conducted on Twitter, there’s a strong indication that former Anambra governor and businessman, Peter Obi, will emerge as the winner.

This comes as the 2019 vice presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is gaining wide support from Nigerians following his recent conditional declaration for the 2023 presidency.

For three days straight, the former governor has dominated the number one spot on Nigeria trends on twitter with ‘Peter Obi’ garnering over 65,000 tweets as Nigerians share their views about his presidential ambition.

Prior to this, Obi had tweeted: “Yes, I will step into the field to contest for the opportunity to serve this great country as President if my party, the PDP, zones the ticket to the south. But if it is thrown open, Nigerians will also hear from me.”

Yes, I will step into the field to contest for the opportunity to serve this great country as President if my party, the @OfficialPDPNig, zones the ticket to the south. But if it is thrown open, Nigerians will also hear from me. -PO — Peter Obi (@PeterObi) January 31, 2022

The tweet has since generated about 15,000 retweets, 40,000 likes and over 3,000 comments, with a large percentage of those who reacted to the declaration pledging their support for Obi.

Seun Onigbinde, the co-founder and CEO of BudgIT, had voiced his support for Obi and urged Nigerians to crowdfund N10 billion for his presidential ambition.

“A N10bn GoFundMe for Peter Obi will be great starter for those who want crowdsource Nigeria’s next leader. This will change the dynamics with the space hijacked by moneybags,” the data analyst tweeted on Tuesday.

A N10bn GoFundMe for Peter Obi will be great starter for those who want crowdsource Nigeria's next leader. This will change the dynamics with the space hijacked by moneybags. — Olúseun Onígbíńdé (@seunonigbinde) February 1, 2022

Most people who joined the online debate believe that Obi could turn around the country’s fortunes because he “understands how modern economy works”. Some are suggesting that a Peter Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso ticket “will do the magic” in 2023. Below are some of the Twitter reactions.

@MalachyOdo1: “Imagine Peter Obi as President, blocking all the leakages, saving massively, refusing to assent to padded budgets and selling off our dead refineries. Screams of impeachment and Coup will be heard from the elites but it’s a fight ordinary Nigerians must come out for.”

@JMaigamu: “I am from Kaduna State, but I want a Peter Obi Presidency for a better Nigeria; an economy working for everyone, irrespective of tribe or creed.”

@AfamDeluxo: “Peter Obi is so frugal he refused to build Presidential lodge during his tenure as Governor… President Obasanjo visited Anambra state and he made him sleep in Governors bedroom for days. The problem with governance in Nigeria is too much wasteful spending on frivolities.”

@novieverest: “People don’t understand what organic followership means. We have this slim chance of rescuing this nation and people want to US fear to push us back. Nah!!!! Won’t work. We will do our part and our conscience will be clear and history will speak well of us. Peter Obi.”

@RealOlaudah: “My thread on Peter Obi’s resume was seen by 670K people and counting. Imagine the multiplier effect? APC sold their dubious ‘Change’ here on Twitter in 2015, and captivated and scammed Nigerians. If anybody tells you that elections aren’t won on Twitter, tell him to Shut Up!”

@RealOlaudah: “The Peter Obi candidature isn’t an ethnic one. Far from it! It’s a national revivalist one. People wishing him on Nigeria are citizens who want our dear country to turn the corner and take her rightful place in the comity of nations. People who are tired of old thieves in power.”

@peter4d2: “I’m supporting Peter Obi because it would be the first time away, from the usual cliché of I’m from a poor background and all that siding with poor masses, I want him to bring his business idea and Igboness to fore, ready to wager on him for general elections.”