2023: Tinubu Disowns Gov Sanwo-Olu’s Aide Over Claim Wike Visited Him In France

Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has denied meeting with Governor Nyesom Wike, former presidential aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in France.

Tinubu, in a statement by his spokesman, Tunde Rahman, disowned a chieftain of the Lagos APC, Joe Igbokwe, who made the claim via social media on Thursday.

Rahman said while Tinubu holds Wike in high regard and would not hesitate to meet “any important national leader when desirable”, reports of his meeting with the Rivers governor are untrue.

Igbokwe, who is the Special Adviser to the Governor of Lagos State on Drainage and Water Resources, had since removed the post from his social media pages.

Rahman’s statement partly reads: “We have seen a viral social media post made by one of the chieftains of All Progressives Congress in Lagos State and media reports emanating from same about a supposed meeting in France between APC Presidential Standard-bearer, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and His Excellency, Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State.

“It has become imperative to set the record straight. Although Asiwaju Tinubu is presently in France, he didn’t have any meeting with Governor Wike whether in that country or anywhere whatsoever.

“This, however, does not detract from the fact that the APC presidential candidate holds Governor Wike in high esteem. And given the national and across-party lines appeal of Asiwaju Tinubu’s candidature, he will not hesitate to meet any important national leader when desirable.

“As made public earlier, Asiwaju Tinubu is in France for some important engagements. He will return to the country shortly.”