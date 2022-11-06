2023: Tinubu Group To Hold National Town Hall Meeting On Patriotic Leadership

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

As the 2023 general elections draw near, a pro-Tinubu group, The Patriots Roundtable, is set to hold Nigeria’s first national town hall meeting.

A statement signed by the group’s director of administration and planning, Evang. Ibikunle Solana said the national town hall meeting will be held on Saturday, 12th November 2022 at the Olori Ekun House, Memunat Shitta Street, Ologolo, Lekki Lagos.

According to the Solana, the town hall meeting which is themed ‘The Nation, The People and Patriotic Leadership; and the Asiwaju Example’ will be attended by eminent Nigerians, representatives of community-based organizations and Civil Society groups as well as media executives.

The statement also quoted the Director-General of the Patriots Roundtable, Prince Utman Sodipe-Dosunmu, who is the Oloriekun of Olowogbowo as saying a series of Town Hall meetings will follow after the maiden edition in Lagos.