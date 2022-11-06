NDLEA Arrests Pakistani Businessmen For Drug Trafficking

55 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have arrested two Pakistani businessmen at the Lagos International Passport with eight kilograms of cocaine concealed in a public address system.

The two suspects: Asif Muhammed, 45 and Hussain Naveed, 57 were arrested while attempting to board a Qatar Airways flight to Lahole, Pakistan via Doha.

The NDLEA in a statement said the duo had with them a suspected fake Nigeria residence permit and were frequent travellers to Nigeria under the guise of doing textile business.

“They were arrested on Saturday 5th November at the Lagos airport barely a week after they came to Nigeria, that is, Sunday 30th October,” the statement signed by the NDLEA spokesperson, Femi Babafemi disclosed.

Also, operatives of the agency on November 4, at the SAHCO import shed of the Lagos airport seized 13 cartons of Tramadol 225mg and 200mg imported from Karachi, Pakistan.

The consignment had a weight of 465.10kg and 642,800 pills of the pharmaceutical opioid.

Similarly, operatives at the NAHCO export shed of the airport also intercepted a consignment of different illicit drugs presented by 32-year-old Oladitan Olufunmilayo.

The seized items include Cannabis, Cocaine and Methamphetamine as well as Tramadol 225mg and Rohypnol concealed in footwear and soap packs going to UAE, Dubai.

Meanwhile, the NDLEA on Thursday arrested two businessmen who had been on the run for months over their involvement in drug trafficking.

The agency noted that Nnebo Christopher had been wanted for his role in the importation of 40 cartons containing 346,800 pills of Co-codamol, a brand of paracetamol with Codeine seized at the cargo wing of Lagos local airport in March 2022.

In the same vein, Omeje Oliver who had been under the radar of the NDLEA since April was eventually arrested on October 31, in Enugu State.

The automobile parts dealer also known as David Mark had fled to Enugu after abandoning his business at Aspanda, Trade Fair Complex Lagos.

He was wanted in connection with the seizure of 600 grams of heroin concealed inside the soles of a lady’s footwear going to Liberia on April 16.

On the same day Omeje was arrested, operatives at the SAHCO export shed of the Lagos airport intercepted 550 grams of cannabis Loud concealed in machine parts going to Dubai, UAE while the sender, Ogbure Victor Ifeanyi was later arrested.