2023: US Govt Pledges To Support Free And Fair Elections In Nigeria

The United States Government has said that it will support free and fair elections in Nigeria.

This was disclosed in a statement by the US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, in celebration of Nigeria’s 62nd Independence Day on October 1.

He also extended best wishes to the people of Nigeria on the 62nd anniversary of their independence adding that the partnership between the two countries is strong and built on shared values of democracy, diversity, and a spirit of entrepreneurship.

” The United States is committed to supporting Nigerian efforts to counter terrorism and insecurity, improve health systems, strengthen democratic institutions, promote respect for human rights, and bolster economic growth including through bilateral trade and investment between the United States and Nigeria.

“We stand with Nigeria as a democratic partner in supporting free and fair elections and value Nigeria’s leadership on global and regional issues including the fight to end the COVID-19 pandemic,” he stated.

He assured that the US was looking forward to expanding its relationship and advancing its mutual interest with Nigeria, in the years ahead.

” The United States joins in your celebration and extends our sincerest congratulations, ” the statement partly reads.