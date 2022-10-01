PHOTOS: ‘Obidient’ Rallies Eclipse Nigeria’s  Independence Day Celebrations In Lagos, London, Others

Supporters of the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, on Saturday, trooped out in their numbers in various parts of the country and the United Kingdom for their ‘Obidient’ rally, eclipsing Nigeria’s 62nd Independence Day celebrations.
Across London and several cities in Nigeria, Obidients, as supporters of Obi call themselves, ignored Nigeria’s flag for the LP-themed flags and outfits chanting Obi’s name in delight.
In Lagos, Obi’s supporters converged at Festac Town, Surulere, Ikeja and Lekki and marched through the major streets of the city.
They also defied the threats of the Lagos State Police Command by marching through the Lekki toll gate in spite of police directive against rallies at the toll gate.
The rally which caused heavy gridlock in the affected locations was largely peaceful as participants coordinated themselves in an orderly manner.
In Asaba, Delta state, Obi’s supporters marched from the Inter-bus roundabout along Nnbisi Road shutting down commercial activities in the city and leaving only a handful of residents to attend Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s independence day address. A similar scene was witnessed in Warri as Obi’s supporters marched from Effurum roundabout to the Warri City stadium.
Calabar’s rally turned into some sort of carnival, as supporters of the LP candidate marched through the city adorned with colourful native attires and dancing to traditional music and drums.
In Bauchi, Northwest Nigeria, supporters of the LP candidate embarked on a 10-kilometre march from the Wunti roundabouts through the main Ahmadu Bello Way through Yelwa and ended at Rafin Zurfi, a suburb of Bauchi metropolis.
Similarly, Obi’s supporters ignored Labour Party’s directive to suspend the rally, matching through major streets of the city clad in branded T-Shirts, face caps, and mufflers.
About 4,000 miles away, Obi’s supporters gathered at Trafalgar Square, Central London waving Nigeria and Labour Party flags.
With Obi solidarity rallies held in no fewer than 25 locations across Nigeria, Obi’s supporters made a statement that the movement is beyond social media chatter.
Obi’s supporters believe that with their support, he will squarely match the candidates of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu and People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, despite contesting on the platform of the relatively unpopular Labour Party.