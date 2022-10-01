PHOTOS: ‘Obidient’ Rallies Eclipse Nigeria’s  Independence Day Celebrations In Lagos, London, Others

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Supporters of the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, on Saturday, trooped out in their numbers in various parts of the country and the United Kingdom for their ‘Obidient’ rally, eclipsing Nigeria’s 62nd Independence Day celebrations.

Across London and several cities in Nigeria, Obidients, as supporters of Obi call themselves, ignored Nigeria’s flag for the LP-themed flags and outfits chanting Obi’s name in delight.

In Lagos, Obi’s supporters converged at Festac Town, Surulere, Ikeja and Lekki and marched through the major streets of the city.

This is a clear indication that people are fed up with the way they are governed in Nigeria

We believe in #Obidatti023 who has the quality leadership to turn things around#PeterObi is on the verge to rescue Nigeria#Lagos4MillionMarch #1MillionMarch4PeterObi #Warri #FestacRally pic.twitter.com/UDxIB6b87p — Herbert-Decoder (@ugwu_herbert) October 1, 2022

This is #ObidientLagosRally !!! The mother of them all.

We're are unstoppably #Obidient #FestacRally is 2/4 of the #lagos4millionmarch

A new Nigeria is upon us. pic.twitter.com/AHkpAPhttA — Obiaruko ume #Obidient (@Umesonny) October 1, 2022

See Structure We are Live in Lagos, Maryland Precisely! this is just people from Surulere #4MillionMarch4PeterObi. Just imagine what will happen if Lekki people, Festac People and ikeja people join us omo everywhere go choke !!! #LekkiRally #SurulereRally #FestacRally #IkejaRally pic.twitter.com/7lcZ6ytN5V — Jeff 🇺🇲🌎🇬🇭🇳🇬 (@4GOODGEOFF) October 1, 2022

My BEST pic view of the day, very colourful. #FestacRally pic.twitter.com/7PRy6QCqS0 — Omar Kim (@OmarKim_KO) October 1, 2022

They also defied the threats of the Lagos State Police Command by marching through the Lekki toll gate in spite of police directive against rallies at the toll gate.

The rally which caused heavy gridlock in the affected locations was largely peaceful as participants coordinated themselves in an orderly manner.

In Asaba, Delta state, Obi’s supporters marched from the Inter-bus roundabout along Nnbisi Road shutting down commercial activities in the city and leaving only a handful of residents to attend Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s independence day address. A similar scene was witnessed in Warri as Obi’s supporters marched from Effurum roundabout to the Warri City stadium.

Calabar’s rally turned into some sort of carnival, as supporters of the LP candidate marched through the city adorned with colourful native attires and dancing to traditional music and drums.

In Bauchi, Northwest Nigeria, supporters of the LP candidate embarked on a 10-kilometre march from the Wunti roundabouts through the main Ahmadu Bello Way through Yelwa and ended at Rafin Zurfi, a suburb of Bauchi metropolis.

Similarly, Obi’s supporters ignored Labour Party’s directive to suspend the rally, matching through major streets of the city clad in branded T-Shirts, face caps, and mufflers.

About 4,000 miles away, Obi’s supporters gathered at Trafalgar Square, Central London waving Nigeria and Labour Party flags.

With Obi solidarity rallies held in no fewer than 25 locations across Nigeria, Obi’s supporters made a statement that the movement is beyond social media chatter.

Obi’s supporters believe that with their support, he will squarely match the candidates of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu and People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, despite contesting on the platform of the relatively unpopular Labour Party.