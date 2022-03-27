FHC Begins Easter Vacation April 8, Lagos, Portharcourt, Abuja Divisions To Handle ‘Extreme’ Cases – Chief Judge

The Chief Judge of the Federal High Court of Nigeria, Justice John Terhemba Tsoho, has announced that the 2022 Easter Vacation will begin on April 8, adding that only three court divisions would remain open to Nigerians “for cases of extreme urgency” during the vacation.

The vacation will begin from the 8th day of April to the 25th day of April, and only the Lagos, Portharcourt and Abuja divisions of the court will be open for the period, according to a statement sent to THE WHISTLER, by Catherine Oby Christopher, PhD, Chief Information Officer, FHC Nigeria.

“This is pursuant to the provisions of Order 46, Rule 4 (b) of the Federal High Court ( Civil Procedures) Rules, 2019 (as amended).

“The Court shall resume in all Judicial Divisions on Tuesday, the 26th of April, 2022.

“During the vacation, Abuja, Lagos and Port-Harcourt Judicial Divisions shall remain open to the public for cases of extreme urgency,” the statement partly reads.

The statement added that “the Abuja Division will handle cases from the Federal Capital Territory, North Central, North West and North Eastern parts of the Country.

“The Lagos Division will be for cases from Lagos State and South Western States, while the Port-Harcourt Division will handle cases from the South-South and South- Eastern states.”

The Chief Judge wished his fellow judges, judicial officers, stakeholders and the general public, a wonderful vacation.

Names of the Vacation Judges are below :

“ABUJA JUDICIAL DIVISION

a) Hon. Justice A. R. Mohammed

b) Hon. Justice N. E. Maha

*LAGOS JUDICIAL DIVISION:

a) Hon. Justice Tijjani Ringim

b) Hon. Justice A. O. Awogboro

“PORT – HARCOURT JUDICIAL DIVISION:

a) Hon. Justice A. T. Mohammed

b) Hon. Justice S. I. Mark