2023 : You Can’t Change Our Minds On Igbo Presidency With Your Money, Ohanaeze Tells Tinubu

The Ohanaeze Youth Council, Tuesday, said the purported endorsement of Senator Bola Tinubu for the 2023 presidential election by the group was unfounded.

The national president of the council, Comrd Igboayaka O. Igboayaka, stated this in a release.

The reaction followed a recent report by one Mr Miracle Nwosu, who claimed to be the leader of the Ohanaeze Youth Council. Nwosu claimed that the Igbo group had allegedly endorsed Mr Tinubu.

Igboayaka said, “The Ohanaeze Youth Council remains the apex youth organization of Ndigbo in the world that is championing the Nigeria president of South-East extraction in 2023, and that there is nothing on earth that can make Igbo youths jeopardize this project.

“Whoever that calls himself Miracle Nwosu should identify himself so that Igbo youths will give him and his team a gift from our ancestors and also send them to Igbo ancestors.

“If Mr Nwosu is a man, let him identify who he is, tell us where he’s living, and tell us his village if he is a man.

“We are using this opportunity to warn any politician that wants to use Ohanaeze Youth Council’s name to cajole the council in the name of endorsing any political presidential aspirants in 2023 that is not from South-East zone to desist from such.”

He also warned Bola Tinubu and his presidential team ‘to stop this unnecessary media hype or trying to find some street boys they would entice with money, thus using them as a tool to write this type of trash on media’.

According to him, “It’s better that Tinubu keeps his money because his money cannot change the mind of the Igbo youths.

“We are warning Tinubu and his presidential team to be very careful in trying to do anything that will malign the interest of South East in the 2023 presidential project.”