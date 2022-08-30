2023: You Will Vote Who You Want, Buhari Assures Nigerians

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday said Nigerians will, in six months, appreciate the government of All Progressives Congress “that we are sincere and we respect them.”

The president assured that his administration will ensure that Nigerians cast their votes without any form of intimidation or manipulation in the forthcoming 2023 elections just as the off-season’s elections have shown.

Buhari spoke on Tuesday when he received the Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF) led by Abubakar Bagudu, governor of Kebbi, at the presidential villa, Abuja, in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina.

The president pointed out that the off-season’s elections in Anambra, Ekiti and Osun states have shown his administration’s resolve on non-interference in political processes just as he will not allow anyone with enormous financial power to influence the outcome.

“I want Nigerians to know that we respect them, and for us to show that, we will allow them to vote who they want,” the president said.

“We all witnessed what happened in Anambra, Ekiti, and Osun states. What happened in those states gives me a lot of hope that we are succeeding.

“The government will also ensure that Nigerians don’t get intimidated, or humiliated by those in positions or the more privileged.

We will not allow anyone to use personal resources or their influence to intimidate other Nigerians. We will not allow intimidation materially, morally or physically.

“This is the kind of leadership that can emerge and consolidate our nation. In six months, Nigerians will appreciate the government of APC that we are sincere and we respect them.”

Speaking, Bagudu commended Buhari for the “positive trajectory of the economy” amid the prevailing challenges.

“We want to congratulate you on the positive trajectory of the economy, with the 3.5 percent growth in the second quarter, up from 3.1 percent of the first quarter of this year,” the governor said.

”Infrastructure projects are ongoing in parts of the country and the social intervention programmes are expanding.

“Your Excellency, as we speak, there is drought in Europe and China. The Ukraine-Russia war is taking a toll on economies. In the UK, there is rationing of electricity, and energy shortages in China.

“While other countries are banning food export, we are preparing for more production, in spite of floods in places like Jigawa state,” he stated further.

Others at the meeting were Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos, Dr Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti, Abubakar Badaru of Jigawa, Dapo Abiodun of Ogun, Abubakar Bello of Niger, Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe, Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa and Deputy Governor of Ebonyi State, Dr Eric Igwe.