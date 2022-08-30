Enugu Gov’t Shuts Illegal Private Schools

47 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Enugu State government, Tuesday, shut all unapproved private schools in the state.

The directive was given by the state commissioner for education, Prof Uche Eze.

Prof Eze said the decision was on the heels of ‘incessant springing up of sub-standard private schools in Enugu State without seeking registration or obtaining approvals of the ministry as required by the law’.

He said the ugly development was a source of ‘serious concerns to the government and to all stakeholders in the education sector in the state’.

He said, “Without such registration and approval, the government cannot guarantee or assure the state of infrastructure or the quality of teaching and learning offered in such schools.”

The education commissioner advised all the affected persons and schools to abide ‘strictly by the directive in their own interest’.

According to him, “The state government shall, two weeks from the date of this announcement, embark on forcible closure of any defaulting school, prosecute and punish any person or group of persons still flouting the directive.”

Prof Eze said the directive was pursuant to the powers conferred by the Education Law of Enugu State and in its determination to secure the right of all children in the state to good and quality education.”

The commissioner also advised proprietors and promoters of private schools ‘to note that it is a criminal offence punishable upon conviction with imprisonment or fine or both for any person to establish, open, or publish any advertisement in connection with any private school in the state without the written approval of the state’s ministry of education or run, manage or teach in any of such unapproved school or institution’.

He urged the general public to take note of illegal operations of private schools in Enugu State and be guided accordingly.