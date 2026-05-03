Abia APC Stakeholders Woo Kalu For Governorship, Purchase Nomination Forms

444 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abia State have purchased nomination and expression of interest forms for the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, in a bid to draft him into the 2027 governorship race.

The forms were presented to Kalu in Abuja on Saturday by a delegation comprising party leaders, professionals, and community stakeholders from across the three senatorial districts, who said their action reflects a growing consensus on his candidacy.

Responding, Kalu described the gesture as “a call to service,” but said he would consult widely before making a final decision.

“Within the next one or two days, after due consultations, I will make my position known,” he said.

The leader of the delegation, James Uko-Kalu, SAN, said the group was convinced that the Deputy Speaker possesses the leadership capacity to reposition Abia through inclusive governance and development-driven policies.

According to him, Kalu’s performance in the House of Representatives since 2019, as well as his emergence as former spokesperson and now Deputy Speaker, demonstrates competence and readiness for higher responsibility.

“We have followed his work closely and can attest to his outstanding performance, which has translated into tangible development,” he said.

Advertisement

Also speaking, a retired Major General, Jack Nwaogbu, said the APC in Abia has witnessed renewed strength in recent months, attributing the development partly to Kalu’s efforts in fostering unity within the party.

He noted that the party, which grappled with internal divisions and poor outings in the 2023 elections, is now reconnecting with its grassroots base.

Barrister Uzo Azubuike, representing Abia South, described the move as a collective demand by the people for Kalu to join the race, expressing confidence in his ability to drive transformation in the state.

In his remarks, Kalu thanked the stakeholders for the confidence reposed in him and reaffirmed his commitment to the APC.

He emphasised that his immediate priority remains strengthening the party in the South-East and mobilising support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Advertisement

“The success of the APC in Abia will depend on unity, determination, and commitment of its members,” he added.