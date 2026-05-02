U.S. Fast-Tracks $8.6bn Arms Sales To Middle East Allies

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Trump administration has invoked emergency powers to approve more than $8.6bn in military sales to four Middle Eastern allies, bypassing the standard congressional review process as the United States-Israel conflict with Iran enters its ninth week.

The State Department approved the sales on May 1, clearing advanced precision munitions and missile defense systems for Israel, Qatar, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates. Secretary of State Marco Rubio determined that emergencies existed requiring immediate action, waiving the standard congressional notification period under the Arms Export Control Act.

The largest component of the package is a $4.01bn Patriot missile defense replenishment deal for Qatar. Kuwait’s package, valued at $2.5bn, includes Integrated Battle Command Systems and associated equipment, involving major defence contractors including Northrop Grumman, Lockheed Martin and RTX Corporation.

For Israel, the United States cleared the sale of 10,000 Advanced Precision Kill Weapon System-II rounds and related equipment, valued at $992.4m.

This is not the first time the administration has cited an emergency to skip congressional review for weapons sales. In early March, the State Department made a similar emergency determination to immediately sell 12,000 bombs to Israel.

An April report by the Center for Strategic and International Studies found that United States Patriot stockpiles had been significantly depleted by weeks of war with Iran, providing the clearest rationale yet for the urgency behind the latest approvals.

Advertisement

The West Asia crisis began on February 28 when the United States and Israel launched military strikes targeting Iran. Tehran responded with retaliatory actions against United States-aligned nations in the region including the UAE, Qatar and Kuwait. While a fragile truce is currently in place, no formal agreement has been reached to end hostilities.

Iran has signalled that renewed conflict remains possible, and talks between Washington and Tehran remain deadlocked with both sides signalling their ability to endure a prolonged stalemate.

The move has drawn scrutiny from lawmakers and rights groups concerned about the bypassing of Congress and potential escalation in the region.