Journalists’ Widows Get N3.8m At Richard Akinnola Foundation Anniversary

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The Richard Akinnola Foundation has disbursed N3.8m to 38 widows of deceased journalists and activists as part of activities marking its 16th anniversary.

The event was held on Saturday at the Airport Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos, where beneficiaries also had their annual health insurance renewed.

The founder of the foundation, Richard Akinnola, said the cash support remains one of the organisation’s two major yearly programmes.

He said the foundation also provides assistance that is often kept out of the public eye, including support for rent, school fees and feeding for widows facing hardship.

Akinnola added that the foundation distributed blood pressure monitoring machines to all widows under its care last year.

According to him, some beneficiaries live outside Lagos. He added that bank transfers were being arranged to ensure they also received support.

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He thanked friends and supporters who have contributed to the initiative over the years, but noted that more help is needed from individuals and corporate organisations as the financial burden of sustaining the programme continues to grow.

Speaking at the event, he said compassion, rather than wealth, is what drives charitable giving.

The foundation was established on April 10, 2010, to provide relief for widows and children of deceased journalists and activists who face financial difficulty after losing their breadwinners.