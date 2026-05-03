2027: APC Stakeholders Purchase Senate Form For Uzodimma

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The Imo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has aligned with leaders from the Orlu Senatorial Zone in calling on Governor Hope Uzodimma to contest the Imo West Senatorial seat, describing him as the party’s consensus candidate in the district.

This position emerged after a meeting at the party secretariat, where stakeholders from Imo West Senatorial District formally presented the governor as their preferred choice to represent the zone in the Senate under the APC platform.

In a statement issued on Saturday by the State Publicity Secretary, Onwuasoanya FCC Jones, PhD, the State Chairman, Chief Austin Onyedebelu, disclosed that he had already obtained the Senate Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms for Uzodimma.

He explained that the move was in line with the wishes of party leaders in the zone and aimed at persuading the governor to accept the nomination and represent the district in the upcoming 11th National Assembly.

Chief Austin Onyedebelu while addressing the stakeholders said “As the State Chairman of the All Progressives Congress in Imo State, I am proud to announce that leaders and stakeholders across Orlu Zone have unanimously purchased the Orlu Senatorial nomination form for our dear Governor, His Excellency Distinguished Senator Hope Uzodimma.

“This remarkable gesture is a clear demonstration of the overwhelming confidence our people have in his visionary leadership and outstanding service to Imo State.

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“On behalf of the party, I join in passionately appealing to His Excellency to graciously accept this call to represent Orlu Zone at the Senate. We believe his wealth of experience, dedication, and proven track record will continue to deliver immense value, not just to Orlu, but to the nation at large”.