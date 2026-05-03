Sarah, Aduda Strengthen Political Alliance At APC Chairman’s Son’s Wedding

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Prominent members of the All Progressives Congress (APC), including former Senator Philip Aduda, House of Representatives aspirant for the AMAC/Bwari Seat, Sarah Adidi, and other party chieftains, gathered in Abuja for the wedding ceremony of the first son of the APC FCT State Chairman, Alhaji Tanko Ishaku Yamawo.

The wedding featured a vibrant display of rich culture, music, and celebration, creating an atmosphere of unity and solidarity among party faithful.

Hon. Sarah, who was among the guests at the occasion, congratulated the FCT APC chairman and his family on the joyous event, offering prayers for a happy and enduring union for the couple. She urged the couple to build their home on the foundations of love, patience, understanding, and mutual respect.

She commended the Yamawo family for hosting a well-organized and memorable ceremony, noting that such gatherings help reinforce the bonds of community and shared values.

She also used the occasion to interact with Senator Aduda, other dignitaries, and influential stakeholders regarding her political ambition to run for the AMAC/Bwari Federal Constituency seat in the House of Representatives.

The turnout of APC leaders and supporters from different wards across the nation’s capital at the event revealed the growing acceptance and momentum within the party in the FCT.