Kwankwaso Confirms Talks With NDC, PRP Over Political Future

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Former Kano State governor, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, has said no final decision has been taken regarding his political future, despite growing speculation about a possible defection from the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

In a statement shared on his X account on Saturday, Kwankwaso acknowledged ongoing consultations with leaders of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), and other stakeholders as he weighs his next political move.

He said recent reports suggesting a definite realignment were premature, stressing that discussions were still ongoing.

“I wish to state categorically that no final decision has been taken regarding my political future or that of my political associates,” he said.

Kwankwaso attributed the uncertainty within the ADC to a series of legal challenges, including a recent Supreme Court judgment that affirmed the legitimacy of a leadership faction led by David Mark but returned aspects of the dispute to the High Court.

He added that a separate ruling by a Federal High Court invalidated the party’s recent convention, while the Attorney General of the Federation has filed for its deregistration, leaving the party in what he described as a “precarious position.”

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The former governor said the situation mirrors the legal issues that led to his earlier exit from the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), noting that such challenges could undermine political participation.

“Like other major stakeholders, we have commenced wide-ranging consultations to explore the best options for protecting our democratic interests,” he said, adding that a decision would be announced in due course.

On the 2027 presidential election, Kwankwaso said he has neither declared his intention to contest nor endorsed any candidate, insisting that speculations in that regard are unfounded.

He recalled his participation in past presidential primaries, including the 2014 APC contest won by Muhammadu Buhari and the 2019 PDP primary, where he later backed Atiku Abubakar.

Kwankwaso also clarified that his absence from recent ADC stakeholders’ meetings was due to personal commitments, which he said were communicated to the party leadership.

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He assured that any final decision on his political direction would be formally communicated at the appropriate time.