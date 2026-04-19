2027: Enugu Senatorial District Gifts Mbah ₦100m To Buy Nomination Form

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Enugu West Senatorial District of Enugu State, weekend, donated N100m to Gov Peter Mbah for the purchase of his nomination form for his second tenure.

THE WHISTLER reports that the zone is made of up Awgu, Oji River, Ezeagu, Udi and Aninri local government areas. The donation was made at a rally to drum support for Mbah and President Bola Tinubu ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The senator representing Enugu West Senatorial District, Senator Osita Ngwu, said the decision was based on performance. He listed Mbah’s legacy initiatives to include the Command and Control Centre to help improve security across the state, as well as Smart Schools and Type-2 Healthcare Centres in all the political wards in the state.

He also commended Gov Mbah’s road infrastructure in the zone. “Before, if you were going to Aguobu Owa through 9th Mile, it would seem like a journey of no return. But now, it takes you only a few minutes. It is the handiwork of Gov Mbah. These are not promises; these are realities; these are dividends of democracy.”

He also commended President Tinubu for embarking on major projects in South East and Enugu State in particular.

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Former Chief of Naval Staff and former Military Governor of old Anambra State, Rear Admiral Allison Madueke (rtd), also backed the endorsement of Mbah and Tinubu by the zone.

Madueke said, “The testimonies today are accurate. The people have spoken. All we want to do is to ask Mbah to go back and do more.”

Also speaking, former Senator President Ken Nnamani urged electorate in the state to vote Mbah to continue with his developmental initiatives in the state. He said electing another person as governor aside Mbah would disrupt the guber zoning chemistry of the state.

In his words, “Any other candidate apart from Mbah does not guarantee Enugu West’s turn by 2031. Besides, currently on the stage, we have someone with integrity and performance. Even among his colleague governors, he is highly rated. And he is ready to continue to perform.”

Mbah described the rally as overwhelming. “This rally is of epic proportions. You have also become standard bearers for equity, justice, fairness, and unity. You are also showing that you are not lightheaded; that you are strategic.”

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Mbah urged them to cast their votes for Tinubu to sustain his economic reforms and national development agenda.

Quoting him, “By this endorsement, you recognise the positive results of Mr President in the stabilisation of our macro indicators, making sure that our foreign exchange is stabilised; that our inflation rate is trending downwards; that our foreign reserves are growing above the $50 billion mark, and that the states now have enough money to execute massive projects. The local governments in Enugu State are also executing numerous projects that I am being invited almost on a weekly basis to come and commission.”

He assured the people that he would continue to justify their confidence in his administration and pledged that President Tinubu would also not disappoint them.

The motion for Tinubu’s endorsement was moved by the House of Representatives member for Ezeagu/Udi Federal Constituency, Hon Sunday Umeha, and seconded by the Executive Director (Projects), South East Development Commission, Hon Toby Okechukwu.

Similarly, the motion for Mbah’s endorsement was moved by the Speaker of the Enugu State House of Assembly, Hon Uchenna Ugwu, and seconded by the lawmaker representing Aninri State Constituency, Hon Magnus Ede.