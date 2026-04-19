Sule’s Successor Pick Divides APC As Al-Makura, Ex-IGP Blow Hot

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Nasarawa State Governor Abdullahi Sule has been accused of dividing the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, a development stakeholders warn could lead to mass defections and the eventual collapse of the party ahead of the 2027 elections.

Stakeholders, including his predecessor, Umaru Tanko Al-Makura, and former Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, warned that if Sule does not retrace his steps, the party risks losing the 2027 elections in the state.

Their warnings followed Sule’s endorsement and eventual announcement of the Senator representing Nasarawa West Senatorial District, Aliyu Ahmed Wadada, as his preferred successor in 2027.

The announcement was made during a meeting with political appointees and heads of government agencies at the Government House in Lafia on Thursday.

Senator Wadada had defected from the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in mid-2025.

The announcement has continued to reverberate across the state, generating opposition and warnings that, while the governor has the right to support any candidate, the move was not only untimely but also made without consultation.

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Leading political figures in the state have begun to restrategise, with some hoping to pitch their tent with the African Democratic Congress (ADC), which has witnessed unprecedented support in the North.

Over the weekend, Al-Makura, who is the North Central Coordinator of the Renewed Hope Ambassadors, spoke after a meeting with Adamu, who is also a governorship aspirant under the APC.

He described Sule’s pronouncement as premature, saying, “I was never consulted as a major stakeholder before the pronouncement of a preferred successor.

“While it may be the governor’s personal decision, it is rather too early. The electoral process is in stages, and we are still at the point where individuals are indicating interest,” he stated.

He explained that, “Since the process is yet to commence, whoever is his preferred candidate or successor, or whatever name you call it, is his choice. And he has every democratic right to wish to have someone he wants to vote for because he has one vote like each one of us.”

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He added, “I think it is a little too early for such a preferred candidate to be taken to Mr. President at this stage. What is the hurry? Let us wait and ensure that we comply with the guidelines of the party.”

He, however, assured that “since we are embarking on direct primaries as directed by the party headquarters, we are going to abide by that, respect the rule of law, and ensure that the most qualified person emerges.

“We will also ensure that whoever emerges is someone who can secure the majority of votes from the people of Nasarawa State.”

Speculation has emerged that Al-Makura prefers Adamu and, being a former governor of the state, could galvanise APC members to vote for him during the direct primaries.

The Al-Makura camp alleged that Sule, having observed the ongoing mobilisation in favour of Adamu, moved swiftly to name a preferred successor in order to disrupt the plan.

Speaking during the meeting, Adamu lamented that while Sule had long taken sides with Senator Wadada, “we are not detached and we are not distracted. The people of Nasarawa State are the determining factor in this whole process.”

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He emphasised that, “The person the governor said is his preferred candidate, as His Excellency the former governor noted, is his personal choice. The governor has the right to say his mind is with Mr. A or B.”

He stressed that, “Today his mind is with Senator Wadada. It is his right, but that should not manifest itself in the machinery of government.”

He further said that while Sule acted in his personal capacity, “calling on all government officials representing the people of Nasarawa State and compelling them to support Wadada is wrong.”

Adamu explained that, “Direct primaries mean one member, one vote. No governor, cabal, or caucus can decide for you. The party has spoken, and that decision stands. This is the APC we joined. This is the APC we will defend with everything we have.”

He warned, “Let there be no doubt anywhere: I am in this race to the very end. We are not spectators. We are contenders, and we are ready.”

He explained, “Our blueprint for a safer, more united, and more prosperous Nasarawa State is ready. When the campaign window opens, we will present our agenda on Security, Unity, and Development to every ward, every community, and every party member.”

He added, “We seek no shortcut and we will take no shortcut. We will submit to the rules of our party and to the sovereign verdict of our people. Nothing more. Nothing less.”