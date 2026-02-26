2027: INEC Announces Fresh Deadline For Party Primaries

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

…Sets January 16, February 6 For Presidential, Guber Polls

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has issued fresh deadlines for political parties to submit their membership register and conclude party primaries ahead of the 2027 general election in a revised timetable seen THE WHISTLER on Thursday.

In the new timetable, INEC fixed January 16, 2027 for the presidential and National Assembly elections, while governorship and state houses of assembly elections are scheduled for February 6, 2027.

Conduct of party primaries, including resolution of disputes arising from primaries, will commence on April 23, 2026 and end on May 30, 2026.

Under the revised schedule, political parties are required to submit their membership register to INEC between April 1, 2026 and April 21, 2026 in line with Section 77(4) of the Electoral Act, 2026 which requires registers to be submitted “not later than 21 days to the conduct of party primaries.”

Political parties must conduct their primaries latest May 30, 2026 to enable them “democratically nominate candidates for the election as required by Section 84 of the Electoral Act, 2026,” said INEC.

The timetable further provides that submission of nomination forms (Forms EC9 and EC9A, 9B, 9C, 9D and 9E) via the commission’s online nomination portal will commence on June 27, 2026 at 9.00AM and close on July 11, 2026 at 6.00PM for presidential and National Assembly candidates.

For governorship and state assembly candidates, the window opens on July 18, 2026 at 9.00AM and closes on August 8, 2026 at 6.00PM.

The new schedule stated that access codes for the submission of nomination forms “shall be available for collection from 26th June, 2026 at the Commission’s Headquarters.”

The Commission noted that this was in line with “Section 29(1) of the Electoral Act, 2026 provides for not later than 120 days before the election,” which concerns EC9 (personal particulars of candidates) as well as EC9A, 9B, 9C, 9D & 9E which deals with names and list of nominated candidates.

Publication of candidates’ particulars by INEC is scheduled for August 1, 2026 for presidential and National Assembly candidates, and August 29, 2026 for governorship and state assembly candidates, pursuant to “Section 29(3) of the Electoral Act, 2026 provides for the publication of Form EC9 within 21 days of receipt.”

Also, political parties will begin campaigns from August 19, 2026 for presidential and National Assembly elections, and from September 9, 2026 for governorship and state assembly elections. INEC noted that this was in line with Section 98(1) of the Electoral Act, 2026 which provides that campaigns by political parties will commence 150 days before polling day and end 24 hours prior to that day.

The last day for withdrawal by candidates or replacement of withdrawn candidates by political parties is August 22, 2026 for presidential and National Assembly candidates, and September 19, 2026 for governorship and state assembly candidates.

The deadline for submission of nomination forms EC13A, 13B, 13C, 13D & 13E by political parties is also August 29, 2026 for presidential and National Assembly elections, and September 26, 2026 for governorship and state assembly elections, “to enable Political parties comply with Section 30(1) of the Electoral Act, 2026.”

The Commission will thereafter publish the final list of nominated candidates on September 12, 2026 for presidential and National Assembly elections, and October 10, 2026 for governorship and state assembly elections in line with “Section 32(1) of the Electoral Act, 2026 provides at least 60 days before the day of election.”

Political parties are also required to submit the names of their polling agents to the electoral officer of the Local Government Area not later than December 10, 2026 for presidential and National Assembly elections, and January 6, 2027 for governorship and state assembly elections in line with Section 43(1) of the Electoral Act, 2026 provides for not later than 14 days before the election.

The official register of voters will be published by the Commission on 15th December, 2026, in accordance with Section 10(4) & 44(b) of the Electoral Act, 2026 while the notice of election will be published on December 29, 2026, based on provisions of Section 44(a) of the Electoral Act, 2026 provides for not later than 14 days before the election.

Campaigns by political parties must end no later than January 14, 2027 for presidential and National Assembly elections, and February 4, 2027 for governorship and state assembly elections.

The revised timetable exempts eight states from the 2027 general election cycle, including Anambra, Bayelsa, Edo, Ekiti, Imo, Kogi, Ondo, and Osun States whose tenures or incumbent governors and deputies expire on the 28th day of May, 2027.

The initial timetable was issued under the now-repealed Electoral Act, 2022, which required a notice of election to be issued not later than 360 days before the election date. The notice was issued on 13th February, 2026 under the former framework.

However, following the enactment of the Electoral Act, 2026, the timeline was revised and now requires the notice of election to be issued not later than 300 days before the election date.

INEC said it has “in strict compliance with the provisions of the Electoral Act, 2026, issued the requisite Notice of Election and has accordingly adjusted the Timetable and Schedule of Activities to align fully with the extant statutory framework.”